Curacao Gets New Government After Election Win For First-Time Party Leader

WILLEMSTAD, Curacao, Tuesday May 2, 2017 – It appears Eugene Rhuggenaath could be Curacao’s next prime minister, after his liberal Party for the Restructured Antilles (PAR) won six of the 21 seats up for grabs in last week’s election.

The other 15 seats were split between the other 10 parties competing in last Friday’s poll, including five going to the populist Movement for the Future of Curaçao (MFK) of former prime minister Gerrit Schotte.

It was the first time that Rhuggenaath, a former Minister of Economic Development, had participated in an election as party leader.

Governor Lucille George-Wout has started consultations aimed at the formation of a new Cabinet.

Talks will be held today and tomorrow with the leaders of all political parties that won seats in Parliament.

For the first time since it was established in 1948, the National People’s Party (PNP) failed to win any seats.

