In Demand: Senior Cop Says Appetite for Guns in Jamaica High

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Friday May 12, 2107 – Guns are too much of a hot commodity in Jamaica and a senior law enforcer wants tough new laws to curb the demand for the guns.

“Jamaica is awash with guns,” lamented Deputy Commissioner of Police Clifford Blake yesterday as he addressed a forum which examined the crime situation in the country.

He suggested a timely remedy would be the imposition of a mandatory minimum sentence for gun crimes, previously mooted by former police commissioner Owen Ellington.

“I remember him saying that there should be a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years, and I would support it,” Blake told the forum.

He warned that so serious was the problem that if Jamaica failed to act, the country’s crime woes could only get worse.

“The appetite for guns in Jamaica is stronger than, maybe, cell phones or phone cards. Every young man in some of these communities wants to have a gun. When a shipment of guns comes in from Haiti, there are more buyers [than there are guns]. Persons are actually waiting on them, and unless we can find some deterring effect to cut this appetite for guns, we are going to have serious problems, because we have too many willing users and we have too many guns,” Blake stressed.

The Deputy Police Commissioner also lamented that too many of the nation’s youth were slipping through the cracks.

In fact, he suggested that police and the law courts were unable to keep up with the number of young people turning to a life of crime.

“When we look at what is happening in the schools, were it a production line and we were producing criminals at the pace that they are being produced, and they are basically being thrown into the society, the supply would far outpace the demand that we have for them,” he said.

Blake called on the private sector and other stakeholders to forge a new partnership to reverse the problem.

“Policing and the court system just cannot keep up with the at risk youths in these communities…We have to find a way at some stage in their early life. We need to find out at what age do we capture our youths and divert them from the criminal path and a life of crime,” he stressed.

