Dominica Mourns As Young Men Die When Car Plunges off Cliff

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

ROSEAU, Dominica, Tuesday August 8, 2017 – There has been an outpouring of shock and grief across Dominica, following the tragic death of five men on Sunday.

Mandela Ophar, 21; Clement Leblanc, 22; Jean Louis Sango, 25; Jude Jean, 21; and Chris Marcellin, 29, died when the vehicle they were in ran off the road in Ambas, Vielle Case, around 7 a.m., and plunged over a cliff.

The circumstances surrounding the accident remain unknown.

The bodies have since been recovered.

A shaken Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit who represents the constituency located in northern Dominica described the incident as tragic, saying that the lives of five promising young men had been lost.

“Just last evening I spent a considerable amount of time with one of the young men as we met with the young people from my constituency. In fact, he gave the welcome address at the forum. My thoughts and prayers go out to the families of the deceased. We all share in the pain and suffering. For me personally, it can’t get closer. God shall give us the strength and courage to deal with this tragedy,” he said.

Opposition Leader Lennox Linton also noted it was sad day for Dominica.

He expressed his condolences to the families affected by the tragedy.

“Our best wishes, thoughts and prayers for God’s guidance, support and protection to the relatives and friends of the five young brothers who lost their lives in that tragic vehicular accident….May their souls rest in peace,” Linton said on his Facebook page.

Click here to receive news via email from Caribbean360. (View sample)