Dramatic Video of Hurricane Hunter Flying Through the Eye of Category 5 Hurricane Irma

FLORIDA, United States, Wednesday September 6, 2017 – A National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) aircraft has filmed and posted footage of the hurricane hunter going through the eye of Hurricane Irma, the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane in recorded history.

Here’s a look at the stunning videos the NOAA shared on its Twitter page.

Video of a flight through the eye of #Irma on #NOAA42. Flights on both the WP-3D Orion and G-IV #NOAA49 continue. Credit Nick Underwood/NOAA pic.twitter.com/9ini4bOnYF — NOAAHurricaneHunters (@NOAA_HurrHunter) September 5, 2017

There was also imagery from the Global Online Enrollment System (GOES).

Get a good look at Hurricane #Irma‘s eye with this visible imagery from #GOES16! For the latest info on Irma, go to https://t.co/cSGOfrM0lG pic.twitter.com/q4Q5UtPlIP — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) September 5, 2017

