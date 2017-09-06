Dramatic Video of Hurricane Hunter Flying Through the Eye of Category 5 Hurricane Irma

FLORIDA, United States, Wednesday September 6, 2017 – A National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) aircraft has filmed and posted footage of the hurricane hunter going through the eye of Hurricane Irma, the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane in recorded history.

Here’s a look at the stunning videos the NOAA shared on its Twitter page.

There was also imagery from the Global Online Enrollment System (GOES).

