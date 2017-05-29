Earthquake Felt Across Trinidad

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, Monday May 29, 2017 – A 4.0 magnitude earthquake that occurred west of Trinidad in the Gulf of Paria last night was felt widely across the island.

According to the University of the West Indies’ Seismic Research Centre (SRC) the quake occurred around 7:06 p.m. local time, at a depth of 3 km.

There were no reports of damage or injury, but the SRC’s Facebook page was flooded with reports of people feeling rumbling and shaking.

Some residents said it felt bigger than the 4.0 magnitude reported by the SRC.

Click here to receive news via email from Caribbean360. (View sample)