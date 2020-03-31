Earthquake Rattles Some Caribbean Islands

ST JOHN’S, Antigua, Tuesday March 31, 2020 – A 4.4 magnitude earthquake occurred in the Eastern Caribbean early this morning, and while there were no reports of damage or injury some residents reported feeling the tremor.

The quake, which occurred around 2:42 a.m., was recorded 25 km northwest of Antigua and Barbuda’s capital, St John’s; 77 km east of Basseterre, St Kitts and Nevis; and 123 km northwest of Point-à-Pitre, Guadeloupe.

It struck at a depth of 103 kilometres.

Residents of the impacted islands reported to the University of the West Indies Seismic Research Unit in Trinidad that they felt the shaking.

