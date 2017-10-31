By-Election Victory Gives Jamaica’s Ruling Party Another Seat in Parliament

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Tuesday October 31, 2017 – The ruling Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) now has an additional representative in the House of Representatives after its candidate in one of three by-elections yesterday won a seat that had been held by the main opposition People’s National Party (PNP).

In by-elections that electoral officials said featured low voter turnout, Dr Norman Dunn won the St Mary South Eastern seat with 8,176 votes to PNP political newcomer Dr Shane Alexis’ 7,230; while the PNP held on to the St Andrew South and St Andrew South West seats.

Dunn had run and lost the battle in the last year’s general election for St Mary South Eastern to Dr Winston Green, whose death triggered yesterday’s by-election.

“The work has just begun,” he told supporters at a victory rally last night.

The outcome in the other two by-elections means two former Senators will now sit in the House of Representatives.

Mark Golding won the St Andrew Southern seat with 6,095 votes to Dane Dennis’ mere 894 votes, while his PNP colleague Angela Brown Burke was elected the new representative for St Andrew South Western, succeeding former prime minister Portia Simpson Miller who recently resigned from active politics. Brown Burke registered 6,325 votes to Victor Hyde’s 223.

With Dunn’s victory, the JLP now has 33 seats in the House of Representatives while the PNP has 30.

Click here to receive news via email from Caribbean360. (View sample)