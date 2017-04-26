Ex-cop Among Eight Extradited From Jamaica to Kingston to Face Lottery Scam Charges

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Wednesday April 26, 2017 – Eight Jamaicans, including a former police officer, were today extradited to the United States to face charges related to their alleged involvement in a lottery scam.

Ex-policeman Jason Jahalal, Alrick McLeod, Oneil Brown, Xanu Ann Morgan, Dario Palmer, Kazrae Gray, Kimberly Hudson and Dahlia Hunter – the mother of the mastermind of the scheme, Lavrick Willocks – will each face one count of conspiracy and attempting to commit wire fraud, 48 counts of wire fraud, 15 counts of mail fraud, and one count of money laundering in the US state of North Dakota.

It alleged that the fraud cheated more than 70 people, mostly elderly Americans, out of almost US$6 million.

Willocks had evaded arrest for some time, but was taken into custody in January after being found hiding in a garden at a hotel in Kingston.

He was extradited and at his court appearance, pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy, wire fraud, mail fraud, and money laundering.

