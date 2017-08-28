Far From Getting Pay Hikes, Government Workers in T&T May Face Wage Freeze

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, Monday August 28, 2017 – Workers in Trinidad and Tobago are likely to feel the pinch of the country’s economic crunch even more as economists warn that Government is in no position to meet demands for wage increases.

In fact, several economists warn that in the face of declining revenue, the Keith Rowley administration may be forced to freeze the salaries of public servants.

It’s a suggestion that has already been strongly rejected by union leaders, with President of the Public Service Association Watson Duke warning that any wage freeze could trigger “some kind of action.”

Economist are however urging caution, pointing out that the public sector wage bill amounts to just about TT$1 billion (US$148 million) a month.

Last week, Prime Minister Rowley admitted that finding money to pay public servants every month was a big challenge every month, and Government was now borrowing to foot the bill.

Economist Dr Ralph Henry told the Trinidad Guardian newspaper the government was facing a “challenging” situation since it was now borrowing to “just pay salaries”.

He noted that with the substantial drop in revenue from the oil and gas sector and a slowdown in exports, the government’s hands are essentially tied.

“It has very little recourse, either to reduce the workforce or there might be a wage freeze, because there is no way to increase salaries if you don’t have the money. You might need to have some belt tightening…It is something that has to be managed,” he said.

At the same time, economist Valmiki Arjoon warned that the practice of borrowing money to pay wages was unsustainable and a wage freeze was the right alternative.

“The best thing is a wage freeze because you don’t want to cut workers’ jobs at this point in time,” Arjoon said.

He however turned his attention to the operations of government-run bodies, proposing cuts to the number of executives sitting on state enterprises as well as an urgent review of their payments and perks.

Union leaders admit that the country is grappling with the serious economic challenges but stress that before any decisions are made, there must first be dialogue to reach a consensus.

