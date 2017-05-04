Fee Hike For Students at the University of the West Indies in Barbados

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, Thursday May 5, 2017 – Students at the Cave Hill campus of the University of the West Indies (UWI) will have to dig deeper into their pockets to pay for their education from the start of the next school year in September.

The university announced yesterday that a decision was taken by the UWI Council at its annual business meeting last Thursday to increase tuition fees, noting that fees have remained unchanged for the past six years.

From the start of the 2017/2018 academic year, tuition fees in the faculties of Social Sciences, Humanities and Education, and Science and Technology will move from BDS$5,625 to BDS$6,000, an increase of 6.67 per cent. Tuition fees in the Faculty of Law will move from $8,808 to $9,000 – an increase of 2.18 per cent –, while fees within the Faculty of Medical Sciences remain unchanged.

The changes also affect graduate programmes financed by University Grants Committee, but the fees for the taught masters programmes remain unchanged, UWI said.

The campus said the move was “in accordance with its previous commitments to attain a cost recovery ratio not exceeding 20 per cent of total economic costs on all three campuses”. The current cost recovery ratio at Cave Hill is approximately 17.9 per cent.

The move comes four years after the Barbados Government stopped paying tuition fees for Barbadian students, which resulted in a dramatic fall-off in the number of students pursuing graduate and undergraduate studies.

Though acknowledging the “severe challenge” already being faced by students in meeting their financial obligations, UWI suggested yesterday that its hands were tied in the matter.

In fact, UWI revealed that the increases could have been much higher. A recommended 43 per cent across-the-board hike was rejected by its administration.

