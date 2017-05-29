Fighting Fire with Wire: Jamaica’s National Security Minister Puts Criminals on Notice

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Monday May 29, 2017 – In one of his sternest warnings to criminals yet, Jamaica’s point man on crime and security has warned that police will fight fire with fire.

“I want to be quoted correctly when I say to ‘dutty’ criminals, ‘Don’t point your gun at my police’,” declared a visibly upset Minister of National Security Robert Montague as he addressed the funeral service of slain Police Constable Leighton Hanson.

Hanson, who was assigned to the St Andrew North Division, was disarmed and shot dead on April 28 by a suspect he was attempting to arrest on Constant Spring Road in St Andrew.

The man reportedly grabbed Hanson’s firearm and shot him in the head.

“My constabulary force is grieving. The force is hurting. Let Constable Hanson’s death not be in vain.

“The United States government has recently given us a shooting simulator. We are training our police to shoot straight and to shoot them (the criminals),” the minister told the packed Portmore Seventh-Day Adventist Church in St Catherine yesterday.

Montague also had stern words for Jamaicans. He pleaded with them to stop silently condoning crime, saying the country had to do better.

“It is time to get up, stand up and do something. It is time more people speak up and speak what you know…It is time to get up Jamaica. It is time to draw the line. It is time to stand up and be counted,” he said.

The National Security Minister also strongly defended his force and knocked the public for often berating law enforcers while allowing criminals to get away.

“There are many who criticize the police force, but I don’t hear their voices in criticizing criminal elements…But let me ask you this: what would you do without the police?” Montague asked as scores of officers clapped in loud support.

He argued that government has taken bold steps in the fight against crime, but it could not do it alone.

And he insisted that if citizens fail to play their part, it will all be in vain.

