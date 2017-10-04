First It Was Education, Now Bahamas is Helping Hurricane-Battered Dominica with Health Care

NASSAU, Bahamas, Wednesday October 3, 2017 – Overwhelmed by the extent of devastation across Dominica he witnessed firsthand, The Bahamas Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis is ramping up assistance to his Caribbean neighbour.

After first announcing that his administration would temporarily relax immigration rules for some categories of students from Dominica who want to continue their education in The Bahamas, he has offered to send doctors to help in a country where medical facilities were destroyed by Hurricane Maria last month.

“Dominica has been devastated. The majority of the homes including that of the Prime Minister was destroyed…What is remarkable is that you can see the trauma still on individuals’ faces,” Dr Minnis told journalists on his return home from a visit to the island on Monday.

He announced that his government will determine how many doctors could be sent to Dominica to lend assistance.

“There are still challenges with the medical fraternity and, being a part of CARICOM, I’ve offered some assistance. I would meet with my Minister of Health and see how many physicians he can send to assist them. Medical services and care are greatly needed,” the Prime Minister said.

Meanwhile, the registration process today begins for Dominican students who want to continue their studies in The Bahamas.

During his visit to Dominica, The Bahamas Prime Minister handed over a cheque to his Dominican counterpart, Roosevelt Skerrit, for US$60,000 – the funds for which were raised by the private sector.

He also announced that a team from the Defence Force would soon follow his visit with supplies.

