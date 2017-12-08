Five Killed in St Croix Plane Crash

ST CROIX, US Virgin Islands, Friday December 8, 2017 – Investigations have begun into a plane crash in St Croix last night that left all five people on board dead.

The pilot and four passengers were killed when the private chartered plane they were flying in crashed at the Henry E. Rohlsen Airport around 8:45 p.m.

According to reports, shortly after the plane took off, it experienced some mechanical issues and the pilot tried to turn the aircraft around and return to the airport. However, it crashed landed near the runway, going down in flames.

Emergency vehicles and first responders rushed to the scene, but by the time they arrived, according to media reports, it was too late to save anyone. One first responder said the bodies were burnt beyond recognition.

The Virgin Islands Port Authority has withheld the names of the deceased pending notification of next of kin.

However, local media reports indicate that the passengers included at least one member of the Stylee Band, one of the territory’s premier groups.