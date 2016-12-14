Fleet-footed Jamaican JetBlue Flight Attendant Admits to Smuggling Drugs Into US

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest



KINGSTON, Jamaica, Wednesday December 14, 2016 – Nine months after tossing her heels and high-tailing it out of the Los Angeles International Airport, leaving her drug-filled luggage at a security checkpoint, JetBlue flight attendant Marsha Gay Reynolds has pleaded guilty.

But she will have to wait until around the one-year anniversary of her crime to know what punishment she will face on the charge of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute 60 pounds of cocaine. She faces a minimum of 10 years and up to life in federal prison.

When the 32-year-old Jamaica-born US citizen entered a guilty plea on Monday in federal court in Los Angeles, the judge set sentencing for March 13, 2017.

Reynolds, a former Miss Jamaica World runner-up, acknowledged earning thousands of dollars to help smuggle drugs and money through airport security at Los Angeles International Airport and John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York by using her “known crew member” status to breeze past security and then transfer the contraband to a co-conspirator.

Her crime was discovered on March 18, 2016 when she arrived at the airport and was randomly selected for a search. Before her bags could be searched, Reynolds took off, running down an upward-moving escalator. Cocaine worth US$3 million was discovered in the bags.

Gay Reynolds surrendered to Drug Enforcement Administration agents at John F. Kennedy International Airport, on March 23.

According to federal prosecutors, she was working with an unnamed man who distributed the cocaine to Massachusetts and other locations. Her unidentified co-conspirator, who was in the US illegally, stole the identities of mentally disabled victims and used them to get passports and driver’s licences.

He would then fly on commercial airlines while carrying cocaine or drug money, according to federal court documents. Reynolds told the man when she was scheduled to work on a flight, so that they could coordinate his drug activity with her flight itinerary.

As a flight attendant, Reynolds had access to secure sites at airports that generally don’t require baggage screening. She smuggled drugs and money and gave them to her co-conspirator, and he paid her, according to court documents.

Prosecutors said she deleted text messages from her co-conspirator.

In the March incident, authorities said the unnamed man had traveled from New York to Los Angeles a day earlier, so he could gather cocaine to dispense to East Coast customers. The next day, Reynolds flew from New York to Los Angeles to meet with him and grab the luggage, which had already been stuffed with 59.39 pounds of cocaine, according to the federal document.

Reynolds then provided her badge to a Transportation Security Administration officer and the scanner randomly selected her for additional security screening. She took her phone from her bag and made a call and, according to federal authorities, began speaking in a foreign language. When she was escorted to a secondary screening area, she dropped her carry-on luggage, kicked off her shoes and ran off.

Reynolds managed to board a JetBlue plane the following day and traveled to New York City, where she met up with her co-conspirator who provided her with a prepaid cellphone before fleeing to Jamaica.

