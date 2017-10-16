Forecasters Keeping Their Eye on a Potential Tropical Storm Philippe

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

FLORIDA, United States, Monday October 15, 2017 – The system in the Caribbean that forecasters have been monitoring over the past few days still has a chance of developing into a tropical depression and then Tropical Storm Philippe. But if it doesn’t by the middle of this week, that storm potential will fizzle out.

The broad area of low pressure – designated Invest92L – has a 40 per cent chance of development over the next two days.

The National Hurricane Centre (NHC) in Miami said this morning that the system, located about 175 miles north-northeast of the Turks and Caicos Islands, is producing wind gusts to near tropical-storm force, but satellite imagery suggests that it does not have a well-defined centre.

“Upper-level winds are forecast to remain marginally conducive for some additional development during the next day or so while the system moves generally northward. Conditions are expected to become unfavourable for further development by Wednesday when the disturbance merges with a frontal system over the western Atlantic,” it said.

Bermuda could potentially be in the path of this system early this week. Heavy rainfall and gusty winds are possible as the system makes its closest approach to the archipelago.

Invest92L caused heavy downpours and flooding in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands over the weekend, and showers and thunderstorms associated with it increased overnight. A flash flood watch has been posted by the National Weather Service for Puerto Rico through Wednesday.

