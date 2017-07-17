Forecasters Watching Two Potential Storms in the Atlantic

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

FLORIDA, United States, Monday July 17, 2017 – Weather forecasters are monitoring two systems in the Atlantic, one of which has “medium” potential to become a tropical storm.

The one which currently has the bigger chance of developing into Tropical Storm Dan is an area of low pressure located about 750 miles east of the Windward Islands. The National Hurricane Centre (NHC) in Miami said this morning that it has a 50 percent chance of developing in the next two days.

“The associated shower and thunderstorm activity continues to show some signs of organization, but the system appears to lack a well-defined centre at this time,” it said. “Environmental conditions are conducive for some additional development before the system reaches the Lesser Antilles late Tuesday or early Wednesday.”

After that, less favourable upper-level winds are expected to hinder additional development.

Regardless of development, the NHC stressed, the system is expected to bring heavy rainfall and gusty winds to portions of the Lesser Antilles beginning late tomorrow.

The other system is about 800 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

The NHC said some gradual development of that system is possible over the next few days while it moves slowly toward the west-northwest or northwest over the open Atlantic Ocean.

Its chance of formation is around 20 percent within the next two days, or 30 per cent in the next five days.

