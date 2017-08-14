Former Bahamian PM Concerned About Arrests of Ex Ministers

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

NASSAU, Bahamas, Monday August 14, 2017 – Former Bahamian Prime Minister Perry Christie is keeping a wary eye on the Hubert Minnis administration, following the arrests of three opposition parliamentarians in recent weeks.

Christie, who has made a point of distancing his Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) from corruption, admitted to the Nassau Guardian he was “deeply concerned”.

Two of his former Cabinet ministers – Shane Gibson, who was Labour Minister, and former Minister of the Environment Kenred Dorsett – have been slapped with multiple charges, including extortion, bribery and misconduct in public office.

Frank Smith, a former PLP MP and former head of the Public Hospitals Authority, was also arrested and granted bail on similar charges.

Christie, who stepped down as PLP leader after a bruising May election, said he hoped that the cases would be fairly handled.

“I am working on the assumption that justice will prevail at the end of the day and…everybody will be comfortable with that,” he said, declining to comment further.

Christie’s tone was far tamer than his successor, Philip Davis, who has warned that arrests will harm the country’s image on the international front.

Davis argued that while the development had, in fact, hurt the PLP, there was much more at stake for the Bahamas.

In a strongly worded letter issued to the Prime Minister last month, Davis raised concerns that the investigations have not been free of “political contamination”.

He also warned that the actions by the Free National Movement (FNM) government could come back to hurt the party.

“What goes around, comes around. And let me hasten to add that that is not a threat. It is an immutable law of the moral universe, one that is sometimes expressed in these words: when you set out to dig a grave for your enemy, dig two.

“Those who are committing these abuses should therefore understand they cannot do so with impunity. To use your own words: where you do wrong and abuse your position, there are consequences,” Davis said in the letter, a copy of which was obtained by the Tribune.

Prime Minister Minnis had declared mere weeks after taking office that anyone found to have abused the public’s trust would face the law.

Click here to receive news via email from Caribbean360. (View sample)