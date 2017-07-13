Former Barbados PM Calls for Cooler Heads As Unions Put Ultimatum on the Table

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, Thursday July 13, 2017 – Former Prime Minister Owen Arthur has called for cooler heads to prevail in the local trade union movement, warning that Barbados’ “vast” economic problems will not be solved by “political theatre or gimmickry”.

Four trade unions – the Barbados Secondary Teachers’ Union (BSTU), the Barbados Union of Teachers (BUT), the Barbados Workers’ Union (BWU) and the National Union of Public Workers (NUPW) – on Tuesday gave Prime Minister Freundel Stuart 48 hours to respond positively to their demands for a reprieve from the austerity measures announced by Finance Minister Chris Sinckler in the May 30 Budget, or they would lead a national shutdown.

But in an interview with Barbados Today yesterday, Arthur suggested that the country as a whole still needed to come to terms with the enormity of Barbados’ economic situation.

He said, there were some serious questions which the unions’ leadership needed to answer.

“What happens after 48 hours? Are you going to close down the country? If you force the minister to do what you want, what are going to be the repercussions? [Because] the minister will tell you, ‘ok, you want me to stop printing money, you want me however to maintain public sector employment, then what are my options?’,” Arthur said.

“Let us discuss those. That is the reality of where were,’ Arthur told Barbados TODAY.

While making it clear he was not pleading a case for Sinckler, who has been under pressure from the unions to reduce the amount of taxation he has imposed on the country and to grant a “coping subsidy” for public servants, Arthur warned that Government had simply run out of options.

“They don’t want on the eve of elections to send home people and I believe that the union will say they don’t want people sent home either, so this is a conundrum that requires very serious engagement,” the former Prime Minister said.

“If the minister buckles and cuts the taxes, then he has to find an alternative way of paying the bills. What are those? I have said that in my view the only alternative way is [policy based loans from] the IMF, IDB, CDB. Are [the unions] prepared to come and go there with me?”

While stressing there was “no wrong time to do the right thing”, he further cautioned the unions that “at some stage any government… that will have to fix this problem will have to institute changes to the structure and functioning of the economy that may affect the standing of workers in both the public and the private sector and it would serve the unions better to just sit down and discuss if you have to institute tough policies”. (Adapted from Barbados Today)

