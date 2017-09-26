Former St Vincent Opposition Leader Plans to Run in Next Election

KINGSTOWN, St Vincent, Tuesday September 26, 2017 – St Vincent and the Grenadines’ former Opposition Leader Arnhim Eustace has signalled he still has political life, declaring plans to contest the next general election.

Last November, the veteran politician who led the opposition New Democratic Party (NDP) in the last three general elections handed over the reins of the party to Goodwin Friday.

However, he held on as Member of Parliament for East Kingstown and has announced that he will be going after the seat for a sixth time.

Eustace, 73, made the announcement on his party’s New Times programme on NICE Radio.

He promised to discuss that and other issues at a later date.

In reaction, political rival Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves scoffed at the idea, warning that the United Labour Party’s Senator Luke Browne would give Eustace a sound beating at the next poll.

Eustace has always outperformed Browne, although the margin of victory declined in the December 2015 election. In the 2005 poll, Eustace won the seat by 157 votes and gained an even stronger footing in 2010, winning the seat by 373 votes.

However, in the election two years ago, he only outperformed Browne by 149 votes.

