Former Trinidad and Tobago Attorney General Arrested

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, Tuesday August 29, 2017 – In an unexpected turn of events former Trinidad and Tobago Attorney General Anand Ramlogan was arrested and taken to police headquarters for interrogation this morning.

According to the Trinidad Guardian newspaper, around 6 a.m., police officers led by Acting Deputy Police Commissioner Harold Phillip went to Ramlogan’s home where they informed him he was under arrest for two offences – misbehaviour in public office and perverting the course of justice.

Hours after his arrest, several of Ramlogan’s colleagues in the legal fraternity ventured to the station to support their colleague. But they were not allowed access.

The Trinidad Guardian reported that a group of four lawyers arrived at the station and spent around 45 minutes before exiting and speaking to the media. While being interviewed by reporters, the attorneys were called by police.

They went into the building and when they excited, they quickly left the scene.

The investigations reportedly relate to witness tampering allegations levelled against Ramlogan by Police Complaint Authority (PCA) director David West two years ago.

West had alleged that Ramlogan called him days before his appointment to the PCA and asked him to withdraw as a witness in a matter involving then Opposition Leader Dr Keith Rowley.

Ramlogan has vehemently denied the allegation.

However, Acting Police Commissioner Stephen Williams launched investigations into the matter in January 2015.

Several former government officials under the People’s Partnership administration led by Kamla Persad Bissessar have already been questioned by police in the high profile case.

They include former National Security Minister Gary Griffith, former Legal Affairs Minister Prakash Ramadhar, former Minister in the Ministry of Finance Vasant Bharath, and former Housing Minister Dr Roodal Moonilal. Former Trinidad Express investigative journalist Anika Gumbs who broke the story in January 2015 was also questioned.

Click here to receive news via email from Caribbean360. (View sample)