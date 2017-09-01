Former T&T Attorney General Faces Court on Misbehaviour in Public Office Charge

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, Friday September 1, 2017 – Former attorney general Anand Ramlogan this morning made his first court appearance on charges of misbehaviour in public office and obstruction of justice, and emerged saying he looked forward to hearing his accusers being cross-examined on the witness stand when the trial finally begins.

Ramlogan, who was arrested at his home early Tuesday morning and slapped with the charges on Wednesday evening, was not required to plea to the indictable offences when he appeared before Magistrate Nanette Forde John.

He remains on the same TT$750,000 (US$ 111,490) bail he was released on after being charged two days ago.

The charges stem from claims by Police Complaint Authority (PCA) director David West that Ramlogan called him days before his appointment to the PCA and asked him to withdraw as a witness in a matter involving the then opposition Leader Dr Keith Rowley.

Ramlogan has denied the allegation. And emerging from the Port of Spain Magistrates’ Court this morning after the case was adjourned to January 11 next year, he said he was looking forward to having the matter ventilated in court.

“I anxiously await the day in court when the people that have made these spurious allegations will enter the witness box and subject themselves to the cross-examination that will prevail,” he said in a brief statement to reporters.

“It has been a very harrowing and distressing experience to be subjected to the execution of a search warrant with such a large contingent of police officers at my home. My primary concern now is for my young children and my family and I intend to protect them and to ensure that this trial does not affect them.”

Ramlogan added that he would also continue his law practice and would be back at work next Monday.

