Franklin Becomes First Hurricane of Atlantic Hurricane Season

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

FLORIDA, United States, Wednesday August 9, 2017 – Franklin strengthened today to become the first hurricane of the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season.

Now carrying maximum sustained winds near 75 miles per hour, Franklin is less than 200 miles northeast of Tuxpan, Mexico and headed towards the west at 12 miles per hour. It is expected to cross the coast in Veracruz tonight or early tomorrow.

Some additional strengthening is expected until the centre of the hurricane crosses the coast, but rapid weakening is expected after landfall in Mexico, the National Hurricane Centre (NHC) in Miami said.

Conditions are beginning to deteriorate on the coast of eastern Mexico as bands of rain and gusty winds move ashore.

A hurricane warning has been issued by the government of Mexico for Franklin’s second landfall in parts of eastern Mexico, from Puerto de Veracruz to Cabo Rojo.

Tropical storm warnings are also in effect for other parts of the Mexican coast along the Bay of Campeche.

Storm surge of four to six feet is possible near and north of the center along the Bay of Campeche coast late tonight and tomorrow morning, before water levels subside.

But forecasters say the most serious threat may be from rainfall flooding, as up to 15 inches of rain may fall in eastern Mexico through tomorrow, and flash flooding and mudslides are likely to be major concerns.

Click here to receive news via email from Caribbean360. (View sample)