Guyana Government Denies Salary Increase for President

President David Granger

GEORGETOWN, Guyana, Friday January 17, 2020 – The Ministry of Finance has labelled as “patently false”, a media report that claimed President David Granger had awarded himself a salary increase.

The online news outfit Citizens Report published the report on Tuesday.

But the ministry stressed that had there been an increase in the president’s salary, there would have been a corresponding increase in the pensions received by the three ex-Presidents – Bharat Jagdeo, Samuel Hinds and Donald Ramotar.

“If Citizen’s Report was not so bent on causing public mischief, a quick check of the pensions of any of the three ex-Presidents would have shown that they have remained the same since 2015. The Ministry wishes to remind readers that it is Mr Jagdeo who caused the law governing Presidential pensions to be changed to 7/8 of the salary of the current President, instead of 7/8 of the salary of the President at the time he demits office,” the ministry said.

It added that it was unfortunate that as the country enters the elections season, the issue of a well-deserved increase in wages and salaries for public servants, who, under the previous People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) administration were financially impoverished and subjected to poor working conditions, should be twisted into a blatantly false claim.

“It is worth recapping that this latest increase in the minimum wage represents an overall increase of 77 per cent the A Partnership for National Unity/Alliance for Change (APNU+AFC) coalition took office in 2015. This is a tangible demonstration of the government’s commitment to building a Good Life for All Guyanese, as we enter the Decade of Development,” it said.

“The Ministry wishes to exhort the reporters of Citizens Report to become more acquainted with the tenets of good reporting, rather than pander to their handlers and do a disservice to their readers,” the ministry’s statement added.

Click here to receive news via email from Caribbean360. (View sample)