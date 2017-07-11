Guyana President Assassination Plot Now Subject of Commission of Inquiry

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

GEORGETOWN, Guyana, Tuesday July 11, 2017 – An alleged plot to assassinate Guyana’s President David Granger is not yet a cold case.

In fact, the matter is now the subject of a Commission of Inquiry.

Today, Assistant Commissioner of Police Paul Slowe was sworn in as the lead commissioner before Chief Magistrate Ann Mc Lennan.

The Commission will review all actions taken by the Guyana Police Force and examine whether there was evidence of failure, neglect or omission to thoroughly or properly investigate the intention or plan to assassinate President Granger and determine whether such failure or omission was intentional.

The senior police official is expected to inquire into the persons, places, time, circumstances and events by and through which allegations came to be made of an intention or a plan to assassinate the president.

Back on April 20, Minister of State Joseph Harmon told journalists that the alleged plot was being investigated.

It came on the heels of reports in March that a GUY$7 million (US$ 33,812) bounty, to shoot at President Granger during one of his public outreaches, had reportedly been paid.

According to Demerara Online News, the Commission which includes five other people has been mandated to investigate and review the full range of the Guyana Police Force’s actions and responses to the reports and the extent to which such actions were conducted or executed with due diligence.

The Commission of Inquiry also has to report what official action was taken by the police force after it received information and whether there was due diligence on the part of officers or persons involved in the investigation, and recommend actions to be taken against those found blameworthy.

Commissioner Slowe is also expected to recommend what action should be taken against anyone held culpable and how to prevent a recurrence.

He has also been asked to identify systemic issues, if any, in the Guyana Police Force’s competence to investigate matters of this nature.

The Commission has been given until April 18 to complete its investigations.

