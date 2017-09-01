Guyana Prison Escapee Killed in Shootout with Law Enforcement

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

GEORGETOWN, Guyana, Friday September 1, 2017 – One of the prisoners who escaped during a fiery riot at Guyana’s main jail less than two months ago, was shot dead in a shootout with members of the joint services last night.

Former police officer, 28-year-old Uree Varswyck, alias Malcolm Gordon, met his end during a joint services operation in Guyana’s second largest town, Linden, in the Upper Demerara-Berbice region around 11:45 p.m.

Varswyck, who had been committed to stand trial for the 2014 murder of a security guard, was one of several prisoners who escaped during a fire at the Camp Street prison on July 9. Another one of the fugitives, multiple murder accused Mark Royden Durant, was spotted with Varswyck last night.

Police said that on approaching a house at Central Amelia’s Ward in which the two were hiding out, members of the joint services came under fire. They returned fire, and when the dust had settled, Varswyck, dressed in a military vest and boots, lay dead. A 9 mm pistol and 40 rounds of ammunition, as well as a bag containing a gas mask, medical supplies and toiletries, were recovered.

Meanwhile, Durant, who was on death row for the murders of seven people in the February 17, 2008 Bartica massacre, escaped.

Earlier this week, a former police officer who reportedly helped the two escapees when they made their break from prison in July, appeared in court charged with harbouring the wanted men.

Teon Allen, 31, pleaded not guilty to the charge that, between July 9 and 23, he did receive, comfort, assist and maintain Durant and Varswyck. He was remanded to prison.

