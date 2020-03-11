Guyana’s Chief Justice Orders Recount of Ballots in Disputed Region

Chief Justice Roxane George said every effort must be made to ensure that everyone is satisfied that the process is fair.

GEORGETOWN, Guyana, Wednesday March 11, 2020 – Chief Justice Roxane George has ruled that the declaration of results for the country’s largest electoral district following the March 2 elections are null and void.

And she has ordered that the process required for a proper declaration begin by tomorrow at 11 a.m.

The Chief Justice’s ruling earlier today came in a case brought by Reeaz Hollander, supported by the main opposition People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C), who had secured an injunction to prevent the outcome of the elections from being declared until the legal process of verification of results in Region Four was completed.

Returning Officer for Region Four, Clairmont Mingo last Thursday issued a declaration of results which would have given the incumbent A Partnership for National Unity-Alliance for Change (APNU-AFC) coalition a victory in the polls.

He had only allowed the verification process for Statements of Poll for 421 of the 897 polling stations.

In her ruling today, Justice George said the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) cannot declare the overall results until Mingo complies with the law.

She said every effort must be made to ensure that everyone is satisfied that the process is fair.

