Guyana’s Civil Aviation Authorities Baffled About Mysterious Plane on Illegal Airstrip

GEORGETOWN, Guyana, Thursday August 17, 2017 – Four days after a foreign plane landed on an illegal airstrip in Guyana, authorities are still trying to get to the bottom of its mysterious appearance.

Civil aviation authorities have confirmed that the Beechcraft Kingair plane is registered in Brazil and is operated by a company said to be involved in the gold industry.

Demerara Waves Online reported that the plane is registered in the name of the Brazilian Bank, Bradesco.

A spokesman for the bank however explained that the aircraft doesn’t belong to Bradesco but it is “registered in the name of that financial institution should the debtor fail to repay the loan.”

The aircraft was spotted by Guyanese police on Sunday at an illegal airstrip at Santa Fe, North Rupununi. Three men reportedly exited the plane on landing and escaped.

Police officials have disclosed that that during the search of the aircraft, several pieces of communication equipment, including cellular phones, as well as flashlights, a quantity of dried ration, medical supplies and an identification card were discovered.

The Divisional Commander noted that a search of the area unearthed three abandoned camps, in which canned food and other items were found. Additionally, 16 10-gallon containers, which are suspected to have contained aviation fuel, were also discovered.

Meanwhile, Minister of State Joseph Harmon announced that Government would take action to beef up the security of its airspace in light of the development.

“The Government is extremely concerned. We are concerned that that these aircraft are utilizing our large gaps in the security coverage in the hinterland areas, but we are looking carefully to see how we can have a proper coverage of those areas,” he said in a statement.

Harmon also appealed to citizens to be alert and report any illegal activity.

“Guyanese are a part of the country’s national security apparatus. We would like to ask them to report any activity they may consider illegal. It is illegal for any aircraft to land or be in Guyana unless they have the permission of the Government and the GCAA,” he stressed.

