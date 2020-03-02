Guyanese Voting in General and Regional Elections

President David Granger was an early voter, casting his ballot at the Pearl Nursery School, East Bank Demerara.

GEORGETOWN, Guyana, Monday March 2, 2020 – “Guyana today will demonstrate that it’s a democratic country capable of conducting elections efficiently, credibly in accordance with the law and with the Constitution.”

That view was expressed by President David Granger this morning, as he became one of the hundreds of thousands of Guyanese who are voting to elect a new government.

The 2,339 polling places opened at 6 a.m.

Granger, the first person to cast a ballot at the Pearl Nursery School, Pearl, East Bank Demerara this morning, expressed the hope that the estimated 661,378 eligible voters, “regardless of their political persuasion, come out and express their opinion in favour of the party of their choice.”

Thirteen parties are contesting the general and regional elections, including the ruling A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) and Alliance for Change (AFC) coalition, and the parliamentary opposition Peoples Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/Civic).

Several small parties will also be seeking to secure votes at both the general and regional polls: A New United Guyana, Change Guyana, Federal United Party, Liberty and Justice Party, Organisation for the Victory of the People, The Citizenship Initiative, People’s Republic Party, The New Movement, and United Republican Party.

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has assured that all systems have been put in place to ensure credible elections. More than 13,500 polling day staff will be manning the polling stations.

Several local and international observers have been approved by GECOM and will be on the ground at polling station across the country.

Included on the local observer’s list are: the Private Sector Commission (PSC), Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU), Cuffy 250, AMCHAM Guyana, the Bar Association, the Ethnic Relations Commission and Youth Challenge Guyana.

International observers include the Organisation of American States (OAS) the European Union (EU) the Carter Centre, the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and the Commonwealth.

GECOM said it will ensure that the results of the elections are available in the shortest possible time.

Polls will close at 6 p.m.

Click here to receive news via email from Caribbean360. (View sample)