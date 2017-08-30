Haitian Minister Fired Amid School Kit Corruption Scandal

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti, Wednesday August 30, 2017 – A Haitian Government Minister was yesterday sacked in a move President Jovenel Moise said was intended to keep his Government clear of corruption allegations.

Minister of Social Affairs and Labour Roosevelt Bellevue was relieved of his duties amid widespread reports of his alleged involvement in the over-charging of kits to school children.

The announcement was made in yesterday’s edition of the official newspaper Le Moniteur. The notice said that the decree revoking the appointment had been issued.

Prime Minister Jack Guy Lafontant has been appointed to act as Minister of Social Affairs and Labour.

President Moise made it clear that he remained committed to “combating corruption and impunity”.

“I shall put all my strength into it. An act of corruption presupposes the presence of corrupters. All are subjects to the same penalties,” he said.

Bellevue, however, remains adamant that he is innocent of the charges. He insisted that he was being targeted by a group determined to tarnish his reputation.

Haitian Education Minister Pierre Josue Agenor Cadent has also strongly denied any involvement in the school kits fiasco.

