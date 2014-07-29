Health City Cayman Islands welcomes Caribbean neighbours

0 More share buttons 0 Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest 0

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Tuesday July 29, 2014 – A new medical facility in the Caribbean is offering affordable, world-class services to its neighbours as an alternative to the rising health care costs typically found throughout the region and North America.

Founded by Narayana Health’s Dr. Devi Shetty, a philanthropist and personal physician of the late Mother Teresa, Health City Cayman Islands opened its doors in February, 2014. The state-of-the-art medical facility in the western Caribbean is one of 26 facilities Dr. Shetty operates across the globe.

Marketing Director Shomari Scott, a former Director of Tourism in the Cayman Islands, told regional tourism ministers and directors during meetings of the annual Caribbean Tourism Organization’s Caribbean Week in New York last month that Health City is offering a welcome mat to its regional neighbors.

Health City Cayman Islands currently offers cardiac surgery, cardiology, orthopaedics, pulmonology, and paediatric endocrinology services that are affordable and accessible.

“A person’s socioeconomic status should not determine his or her ability to receive quality, patient-centered medical care, and our doors are wide open to Caribbean citizens,” said Scott, who noted that costs are up to 40 percent lower than similar tertiary care facilities in the Western Hemisphere.

More than a medical facility, Health City is a destination where patients benefit from holistic healing treatments offered by expert physicians and specialists who have attained the highest levels of international training and knowledge. Every aspect of the care delivered demonstrates a commitment to creating a sense of place and belonging for patients.

“We are driven by the vision of our founder, Dr. Shetty, who believes that process efficiencies and economies of scale can, and should, drastically reduce the cost of medical care,” said Dr. Chandy Abraham, Facility Director and Head of Medical Services at Health City Cayman Islands.

“We believe our patients deserve not only the best medical treatment, but also the most respectful, thoughtful and effective recovery in a soothing environment. In fact, our hospital is specially designed to allow lots of natural light and views of greenery to be part of the healing process,” said Dr. Abraham. He added: “Because we are so passionate about our mission, we have harnessed the power of the world’s best medicine and medical practices in this unique facility.”

Scott will soon embark on a Caribbean-wide tour with Dr. Abraham to promote the medical facility. The Health City officials are set to shortly announce their vision to offer much-needed medical care to disadvantaged children across the region.

For further information, visit www.healthcitycaymanislands.com.