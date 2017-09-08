Here’s How You can Donate Cash to Help Hurricane Irma’s Victims

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, Friday September 8, 2017 – The Barbados-based Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) is making provisions for Caribbean people to help their neighbours who have been impacted by Hurricane Irma.

It says many individuals in the region, the private sector and the Diaspora have been reaching out with offers of assistance for the disaster relief efforts in CDEMA participating states.

Although “deeply appreciative and truly humbled by this outpouring of generosity and humanitarian interest to meet the needs of our Caribbean sisters and brothers”, CDEMA says it has to first conclude the assessments, which are being undertaken in the affected states to ensure that assistance is being provided where it is most needed.

In the interim, individuals and organizations who wish to make monetary donations to the relief efforts may do so through the Emergency Assistance Fund.

The details are provided below:

Company Name and Address: CARIBBEAN DISASTER EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY (CDEMA)

Resilience Way, Lower Estate, St. Michael

Barbados, West Indies

Bank Details

Intermediary Bank:

Bank Wells Fargo Bank, NA

SWIFT Code PNBPUS3NNYC

ABA Routing # 026 005 092

Bank Address 11 Penn Plaza, 4th Floor, New York, NY

Beneficiary Bank:

Bank CIBC First Caribbean International Bank

Swift Code FCIBBBBB

Account Number 2000192003913

Bank Address Rendezvous, Christ Church, Barbados

For donations being made in USD$ please use the bank details below:

Name of Account Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency

Account Number 1333514

Currency of Account UNITED STATES DOLLARS

For donations being made in Barbados dollars, please use the bank details below:

Name of Account Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency

Account Number 3666589

Currency of Account BARBADOS DOLLARS

Click here to receive news via email from Caribbean360. (View sample)