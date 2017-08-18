Human Remains Found in Aruba Could Be Those of American Girl Who Went Missing 12 Years Ago

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

ORANJESTAD, Aruba, Friday August 18, 2017 – Twelve years after American teenager Natalee Holloway went missing in the Caribbean island of Aruba, human remains that could be hers have been found.

DNA testing is being carried out on the remains, but results won’t be known for several weeks.

The 18-year-old Holloway went missing on May 30, 2005 while on a high school graduation trip. Her family had suspected that Joran van der Sloot, a Dutch man she was last seen with outside a bar, was responsible for her disappearance but neither he nor anyone else had even been charged.

Van der Sloot is currently serving a 28-year sentence in a Peru jail for murdering student Stephany Flores five years after Holloway’s disappearance.

Holloway’s father, Dave Holloway and a private investigator he hired, T.J. Ward, revealed on the TODAY show on NBC on Wednesday that the former roommate of a friend of van der Sloot’s had provided a tip that led to the remains.

Ward said the discovery came at the end of an 18-month undercover investigation. He revealed that the informant had taken them to different places but it was behind a house that the remains were dug up.

Initial tests confirmed they were human remains and the DNA testing is now underway.

“That will take several weeks to a month,” Holloway said.

“I know there’s a possibility that this could be someone else, and I’m just trying to wait and see.”

Click here to receive news via email from Caribbean360. (View sample)