Hurricane Gert Poses Minimal Threat, But There Are Three Other Systems in the Atlantic

FLORIDA, United States, Tuesday August 15, 2017 – Hurricane Gert last night became the second hurricane to develop in this year’s Atlantic hurricane season.

And while forecasters say Gert will become stronger over the next day or two, its only threat to the Caribbean so far will be sea swells affecting Bermuda.

At 11 a.m., Hurricane Gert, carrying maximum sustained winders near 75 miles per hour with higher gusts, was about 420 miles west of Bermuda and moving towards the north northeast at 10 miles per hour.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect but the National Hurricane Centre (NHC) in Miami said “the hurricane is forecast to become a little stronger during the next day or so….Swells are also expected to affect Bermuda during the next couple of days. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions”.

It has also been busy elsewhere in the Atlantic where three systems are brewing.

One of them is an elongated area of low pressure, located more than a thousand miles east of the Lesser Antilles, which is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. That system is expected to move westward at 15 to 20 miles per hour, crossing into the Caribbean Sea on Friday.

The NHC says environmental conditions appear somewhat supportive of tropical cyclone formation over the next few days but should become less favourable once the system moves into the Caribbean Sea.

That system has a low to medium chance of developing over the next two to five days.

A second area of low pressure, associated with a tropical wave, is also producing disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity a few hundred miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental conditions could be conducive for some slow development of this system over the next few days while it moves westward to west-northwestward at 15 to 20 miles per hour. It has a low chance (20 per cent) of becoming a tropical cyclone during the next five days.

Another tropical wave over western Africa is forecast to emerge over the far eastern Atlantic Ocean tomorrow. Conditions appear conducive for some development after that time while the wave moves westward to west-northwestward at about 15 mph. It also has a low chance (20 per cent) of becoming a tropical cyclone during the next five days.

