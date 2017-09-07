Hurricane Irma Heads for the Turks and Caicos Islands

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

FLORIDA, United States, Thursday September 7, 2017 – An extremely dangerous Hurricane Irma is heading for the Turks and Caicos Islands.

At 11 a.m. the Category 5 hurricane still packing maximum sustained winds of 180 miles per hour with higher gusts, was located about 120 miles southeast of Grand Turk Island and 75 miles east north east of Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic.

It was moving towards the west northwest at 16 miles per hour.

On the forecast track, the eye of Irma should continue to move just north of the coast of Hispaniola today, be near the Turks and Caicos and southeastern Bahamas by this evening, and then be near the central Bahamas by tomorrow.

The hurricane has already caused at least 10 deaths, dozens of injuries and millions of dollars in damage as it churned its way throughout the Caribbean this week.

