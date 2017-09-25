Hurricane Lee Way off Bermuda And It Poses No Threat

FLORIDA, United States, Monday September 25, 2017 – Lee is the only hurricane so far this 2017 Atlantic hurricane season that isn’t posing a threat to anyone.

With maximum sustained winds near 90 miles per hour, which makes it a Category 1 hurricane, Lee remains far off Bermuda – about 910 miles east of the tiny British overseas territory as of early this morning.

Although it was stationary at that time, forecasters expected it to begin moving in a slow west-southwest to west motion later today. Little change in strength is forecast during the next 48 hours.

Lee is not only non-threatening because of its location, but it is also a tiny hurricane, theNational Hurricane Centre (NHC) in Miami said. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 10 miles from the centre and tropical-storm-force winds extend up to 35 miles.

The first advisory on Lee was issued 10 days ago when it was a tropical depression. It became a storm the following day, but that was short-lived, and within 24 hours it was a depression again before degenerating into a remnant low. It regenerated over the Central Atlantic Ocean last Friday and quickly became a hurricane.

