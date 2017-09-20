Hurricane Maria Blamed for Two Deaths in Guadeloupe

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest



BASSE-TERRE, Guadeloupe, Wednesday September 20, 2017 – Menacing Hurricane Maria is being blamed for two deaths on the French overseas territory of Guadeloupe, after devastating neighbouring Dominica.

According to the officials, one of the victims was killed yesterday morning by a falling tree, after not heeding orders to stay indoors. The Associated Press reported a second death today.

Two other people are reported missing after their boat sank off Desirade, the easternmost island in the French territory’s archipelago.

Heavy flooding has also been reported across the island.

Guadeloupe courtesy my classmate who is safe #HurricaneMaria pic.twitter.com/mk4D8UIkKl — kharla (@sxeishorty) September 19, 2017

Guadeloupe’s Préfecture office has reported that Pointe-a-Pitre and coastal areas around the capital, Basse-Terre, have been left under water; most of the island’s roads are impassable because of downed trees and flooding; and while the majority of the buildings remain structurally sound, numerous roofs were ripped off.

It added that 80,000, or 40 percent, of the homes on the island were without power yesterday.

The airport is scheduled to reopen to commercial flights today.

Ferocious winds rip through Guadeloupe as Hurricane #Maria ravages the Caribbean as a Category 5 storm https://t.co/y2V6qMLqnB pic.twitter.com/svowTJ6Q0w — ABC News (@ABC) September 19, 2017

Meanwhile, Saint Martin, already battered from Hurricane Irma two weeks ago, escaped Maria’s fury.

French Overseas Territories Minister Annick Gardin told Reuters there was “no major extra damage”.

“At this stage, nothing alarming,” she added.

Maria passed about 100 to 150 kilometres from the island’s coast, causing “strong winds and rain” but no major extra damage, Gardin said.

Click here to receive news via email from Caribbean360. (View sample)