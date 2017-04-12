Hurricane Risks Anything But Average

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

FLORIDA, United States, Wednesday April 12, 2017 – In its 2016 hurricane forecast, Colorado State University (CSU) researchers predicted Atlantic hurricane activity to be about 95 percent of average. Then came Hurricane Matthew.

The National Hurricane Centre (NHC), which recently released a comprehensive report on the hurricane, indicated that Matthew was the deadliest Atlantic hurricane since Hurricane Stan in 2005, and that the massive storm cut power to about 3.5 million customers from Florida to Virginia.

“I think the takeaway from 2016 is that you never really know what’s going to happen with hurricanes,” said Russ Minick, chief marketing officer, Generac Power Systems. “Hurricane Matthew came as a surprise — certainly its intensity did.”

In a November 2016 press release, CSU acknowledged that it had under predicted what had turned out to be a very active season. Their recent 2017 forecast said that the 2016 Atlantic hurricane season turned out to be 134 percent of average.

Certified Consulting Meteorologist Mark McGinnis said that it’s not unusual for homeowners to only have a few days’ notice before a hurricane hits.

“In El Niño years, tropical storms and hurricanes often form…in the Gulf of Mexico and the Western Caribbean,” McGinnis said. “That means that landfall often occurs with only a few days’ notice, unlike storms that form off the coast of West Africa, which are tracked for days and even weeks.”

The CSU Atlantic hurricane forecast for 2017 predicts a hurricane season that is similar to last year. However, in the university’s announcement, Michael Bell, associate professor in the Department of Atmospheric Science, “cautioned coastal residents to take proper precautions.”

