Interpol Helping Guyana Solve Mystery Plane Found on Illegal Airstrip

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

GEORGETOWN, Guyana, Tuesday August 22, 2017 – Guyanese authorities have enlisted the help of the International Police Organization (INTERPOL) as investigations deepen into the mysterious landing of a Brazilian registered aircraft more than a week ago.

No one has come forward to claim the Beechcraft Kingair plane registered to Brazilian bank Banco Bradesco which was found on an illegal airstrip in North Rupununi.

Demerara Waves Online reported yesterday that a local contractor was arrested and a backhoe seized in connection with the incident. The contractor and others were reportedly interrogated by police about the leveling of the 5,000 foot long area where the plane landed without permission.

Police officials have been tightlipped about the case so far, but they have revealed that no illegal drugs or guns were found on the plane, which has been relocated to the Eugene F. Correira Airport. However, some documents were recovered.

“We have already involved INTERPOL,” disclosed Senior Superintendent Wendell Blanhum, head of the Guyana Police Force’s Criminal Investigation Department.

He said the particulars of an identification card and passport found aboard the plane had been passed on to international partners but declined to give further details about the probe.

Meanwhile, President David Granger has raised concern that Guyanese living in the surrounding communities where the illegal airstrip was found appeared clueless about incident.

He has reminded residents they have a key role to play in keeping their communities clear of crime.

“We cannot have a situation in any region where foreign aircraft land and deposit contraband substances and no one saw, no one heard, no one knows what occurred….We have to take responsibility for our security because these transnational cartels do not wish us any good,” the country’s leader warned.

Click here to receive news via email from Caribbean360. (View sample)