Investigators Make Headway in Case of Brazilian Aircraft Found on Illegal Airstrip

GEORGETOWN, Guyana, Monday September 4, 2017 – Guyanese investigators are expected to hand in their report on the discovery of a Brazilian aircraft on an illegal airstrip in North Rupununi last month.

Acting Police Commissioner David Ramnarine has reported that lawmen have made some breakthrough and they expect to complete their probe this week.

“Our investigators are wrapping up that report. They have spent some time – better part of a week and a half – in the area, a number of persons were interviewed, a number of leads were pursued,” Ramnarine said.

No one has come forward to claim the Beechcraft Kingair plane registered to Brazilian bank Banco Bradesco.

However, Ramnarie revealed that two passports and two identification cards, said to belong to one Brazilian and one Columbian, were retrieved from the plane.

Authorities had earlier reported that three men had allegedly disembarked the plane and run away.

Last month, a local contractor was arrested and a backhoe seized in connection with the incident. The contractor and others were reportedly interrogated by police about the leveling of the 5,000-foot long area where the plane landed without permission.

Guyanese authorities received assistance from the International Police Organization (INTERPOL) in their investigations.

