Israel commits to supporting CARICOM development

GEORGETOWN, Guyana, Friday February 25, 2016 – As the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) accredits a new Israeli envoy, the Middle-Eastern state has reaffirmed its commitment to assist CARICOM to achieve its ideals.

Mordehai Amihai-Bivas, Plenipotentiary Representative of the State of Israel to CARICOM, said yesterday that CARICOM’s objectives were noble ones that were centered on people: full employment, development, health and education.

“The true success of any nation will be measured by its ability to deliver on these goals, and the Caribbean Community has focused its efforts on helping its members achieve them. Israel has proven successes on all those fronts and is willing to share its experience and know-how with developing nations of the region,” he said at the CARICOM Secretariat in Georgetown.

Describing relations between CARICOM and Israel as “natural”, he noted that through the Israel Agency for International Development Cooperation, dozens of professionals from the region had advanced their training in agriculture, healthcare, education, alternative energy and sustainable development, over the past year.

Israeli would expand that cooperation with entrepreneurial training for young people in four Member States, Amihai-Bivas added.

He acknowledged the existential threat of climate change faced by CARICOM, and noted that small islands states are affected by rising sea-levels, reduced rainfall and strong hurricanes. But he also pointed out that this reality presented a unique opportunity for member states to become leaders in sustainable development.

Amihai-Bivas is the second Israeli Ambassador to be accredited to CARICOM.

