Jack Warner Gets September Reprieve

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, Wednesday August 2, 2017 – Former international football executive Jack Warner has got another reprieve, as the High Court in Trinidad and Tobago delays its ruling on extradition proceedings brought against him.

High Court Judge James Aboud was expected to deliver his judgment yesterday, but instead adjourned the matter to September following the opening of the new law term. No exact date has been announced.

Warner’s legal battles have been playing out since May 2015 when he made his first court appearance on corruption allegations stemming from his tenure as vice president of FIFA. He is charged with 12 offences relating to racketeering, corruption and money laundering allegedly committed in the United States and Trinidad and Tobago.

Warner subsequently filed judicial review proceedings challenging his extradition, claiming that the procedure was unlawful.

He has specifically cited the signing of the Authority to Proceed (ATP) in September 2015 by Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi, which gave the court the green light to begin committal proceedings.

Warner is also contesting the legality of the Extradition (Commonwealth and Foreign Territories) Act and the ­treaty signed between Trinidad and Tobago and the United States.

Warner, a former Government minister maintains the case against him is politically motivated and he has accused the United States of seeking revenge because it lost to Qatar in its bid to host the 2022 World Cup.

In 2016, Justice Aboud dismissed an application by the United States government to intervene in the judicial review lawsuit.

