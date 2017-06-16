Jamaica Government to Establish Insurance Plan for Entertainers

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Friday June 16, 2017 – The Government of Jamaica is looking to establish an Entertainment Insurance Plan to assist the music industry and artistes.

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia Grange, said the plan will be supported from the sales of the ‘Jamaica 55’ commemorative album.

“It is very heart-rending at times when our well-known, iconic artistes pass away and there are difficulties (in ensuring) that they have a decent funeral. There are situations where some of our artistes, who have had world-renowned exposure, are ill and they can’t get the kind of medical treatment that is necessary,” she said.

The commemorative album is among new features of the 2017 Independence celebrations, which were announced by Minister Grange at the launch of the Jamaica Independence Festival on Wednesday.

The album will replace the traditional festival song competition.

It will carry 15 tracks, including iconic winning festival songs, as well as popular songs that never won, along with new songs.

“These will include an entry by Bob Marley, Rita Marley, and Stepping Razor,” Grange revealed.

