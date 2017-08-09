Jamaica Government Looks to Double Tertiary Enrollment by 2030

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Wednesday August 9, 2017 – The Jamaica Government is looking to double enrollment of students in tertiary institutions over the next 13 years.

Education, Youth and Information Minister, Senator Ruel Reid, says increasing the number of students benefiting from tertiary training is critical for the country to achieve development goals over the next 55 years and beyond.

The gross enrollment rate of the tertiary age cohort (18 – 24 years) is approximately 28.5 per cent, while only about 15 per cent of the workforce has tertiary training and certification.

He says the Government recognizes that sustainable development goes hand in hand with higher education and, as such, will be providing increased opportunities for students to access tertiary studies at institutions across the island. This includes providing greater access to funding.

“We are doing all that we can to find a pathway solution to ensure that all our students, who are aspiring for the highest achievement in education, that they are so supported,” Minister Reid said.

Increased tertiary access is in keeping with the Education Sector Plan, which is part of the Vision 2030: National Development Plan. It envisions an education and training system for Jamaica that produces well-rounded and qualified people, who are able to function as creative and productive individuals in all spheres of the society, and be competitive in a global context.

Under the plan, the average beneficiary of the education and training system is expected to: complete secondary level education; acquire a vocational skill; be proficient in English Language, a foreign language, Mathematics, a science subject, and Information Communication Technology (ICT); participate in sports and the arts; be aware and proud of the local culture; and possess excellent interpersonal skills and workplace attitudes.

