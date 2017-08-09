Jamaica Government Looks to Double Tertiary Enrollment by 2030

More share buttons
Share with your friends










Submit
Share on Pinterest

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Wednesday August 9, 2017 – The Jamaica Government is looking to double enrollment of students in tertiary institutions over the next 13 years.

Education, Youth and Information Minister, Senator Ruel Reid, says increasing the number of students benefiting from tertiary training is critical for the country to achieve development goals over the next 55 years and beyond.

The gross enrollment rate of the tertiary age cohort (18 – 24 years) is approximately 28.5 per cent, while only about 15 per cent of the workforce has tertiary training and certification.

He says the Government recognizes that sustainable development goes hand in hand with higher education and, as such, will be providing increased opportunities for students to access tertiary studies at institutions across the island. This includes providing greater access to funding.

“We are doing all that we can to find a pathway solution to ensure that all our students, who are aspiring for the highest achievement in education, that they are so supported,” Minister Reid said.

Increased tertiary access is in keeping with the Education Sector Plan, which is part of the Vision 2030: National Development Plan. It envisions an education and training system for Jamaica that produces well-rounded and qualified people, who are able to function as creative and productive individuals in all spheres of the society, and be competitive in a global context.

Under the plan, the average beneficiary of the education and training system is expected to: complete secondary level education; acquire a vocational skill; be proficient in English Language, a foreign language, Mathematics, a science subject, and Information Communication Technology (ICT); participate in sports and the arts; be aware and proud of the local culture; and possess excellent interpersonal skills and workplace attitudes.

Click here to receive news via email from Caribbean360. (View sample)

More share buttons
Share with your friends










Submit
  • Owen Everard James

    Bravo senator Reid. It is heartening to see that finally the impressive, admirably visionary Vision 2030 Plan appears to be getting the attention it deserves. While this education initiative is long overdue we must ensure that we are not simply passing students through certificate mills with little to no chance for gainful employment. We must integrate this initiative into the rest of the Vision 2030 landscape to avoid the crippling paradox of world class levels of effective literacy along with Third World levels of intractable unemployment. This would be a national dilemma with great potential for instability.

    Vision 2030 has been referenced with unusual and disjointed frequency recently. This scrambles the intent of the Plan. There has to be visible integration and centralized oversight if the Plan is to have even a slight chance of success. Reasonably and practically this may be expected to come only from the Office of The Prime Minister itself. Mr. Holness, in the interest of positive national progress as well as your own legacy, your Office must get a hold of what is clearly the most formidable and promising Plan ever formulated for the island. In the final analysis, regardless of whether or not you accept this critical responsibility be assured that both you and your government will be held accountable for its success or failure. This is perhaps the greatest challenge and opportunity facing Jamaica and is surely worthy of urgent address. Let us not squander this opportunity.