Jamaica Government Sets Aside Billions for COVID-19 Contingency Funding

Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Wednesday March 11, 2020 – A day after Jamaica recorded its first case of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke has announced that Government has allocated JMD$7 billion (US$52 million) in contingency funding towards tackling the virus.

Opening the 2020/21 Budget Debate in the House of Representatives today, he said the funds will provide for any contingency “as necessary, to protect the Jamaican people from the health and economic impact”.

“This is a contingency; it is preparation,” he said.

Minister Clarke noted that within the contingency funding, the Government is prepared to consider other health, social protection, security, economic or other temporary cash flow relief expenditure should conditions deteriorate.

“The Government is prepared should the need arise… and effecting the use of this contingency will require a supplementary budget to be submitted and passed by Parliament,” he said.

“We hope the situation does not deteriorate to the extent that the contingency will be required, but if it does, we are prepared. We are in a much stronger position today to withstand global shocks than we have ever been before.”

Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton announced to the nation yesterday that a Jamaican woman who recently returned to the island after travelling to the United Kingdom which has cases of the virus, tested positive yesterday.

She is currently in isolation at the University Hospital of the West Indies in Kingston.

