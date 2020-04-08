Jamaica Government to Extend Nightly Curfew in COVID-19 Response

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Wednesday April 8, 2020 – Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced that Government will extend the current island wide nightly curfew as part of the response to the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Other measures, including work from home, closure of the island’s borders and others will also be extended in accordance with the relevant Orders.

The Prime Minister is expected to give details on the measures during an update to the nation today.

The extension is coming amidst an increase in COVID-19 cases to 63, including 29 females and 34 males.

“This means that we have had four additional positive cases since the last announcement,” Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton said at a press conference yesterday.

Those four cases are: a 48-year-old female, a 26-year-old female, a 26-year-old male, and a 30-year-old male.

“The new cases, all of whom are contacts of a confirmed case from Kingston and St. Andrew, bring to 30, the number of imported cases; 22, the number of import-related cases and 11, the number of cases under investigation,” the Health Minister added.

Three COVID-19 positive patients have died, while nine have fully recovered and have been released.

Click here to receive news via email from Caribbean360. (View sample)