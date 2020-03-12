Jamaica Gov’t Considers Travel Restrictions After Another Traveller from UK Tests Positive for COVID-19

Prime Minister Andrew Holness (right) addressing a press briefing to announce a second imported case of COVID-19. Looking on is Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton. (Photo: JIS)

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Thursday March 12, 2020 – Prime Minister Andrew Holness, says Government is considering imposing travel restrictions for the United Kingdom (UK), following confirmation of the second imported case of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) from the country in two days.

A female United States (US) Embassy employee, who recently retuned from the UK, yesterday tested positive for the virus. The Embassy in Kingston has since suspended visa and other consular service and is in the process of sanitizing the premises to prevent further outbreak.

That news came a day after it was confirmed that a Jamaican woman who came to the island from the UK on March 4 and went to hospital five days later, also had COVID-19. That patient is currently in isolation at the University Hospital of the West Indies.

As of yesterday, the UK had 373 confirmed cases and six deaths.

“The Government is actively reviewing the extent of travel restrictions relating to the UK and, in short order, we should be saying some more on that,” Prime Minister Holness said yesterday evening at a press conference to announce the second case.

He has asked all passengers who were on the British Airways flight BA2263 from London on March 4 – on which the first patient to test positive had travelled to Jamaica – to contact authorities at 888-ONE-LOVE (888-663-5683).

In the meantime, the Government has placed a ban on all social gatherings requiring permits.

“No permits will be issued for the next 14 days and permits that are already issued will be rescinded,” Holness said.

As for churches, funerals, weddings and other social gatherings that do not require a permit, he has urged that discretion be exercised and that persons adhere to the necessary precautions that have been recommended to protect against the spread of the virus.

Prime Minister Holness has also advised against non-essential travel and said that he would not be approving any such travel for members of the Cabinet or the public sector.

He also told the media that Government could close schools as it moves to contain the spread of the virus. He said a protocol has been developed for if that becomes necessary, but it needs further consultation.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Jaquiline Bisasor-McKenzie, who was also at yesterday’s press conference, said that since January 23, 260 people arriving in Jamaica were designated as persons of interest because of previous travel to a destination where the COVID-19 is prevalent. They were all seen by health officials, and 65 of them were not landed. There were 130 who were sent home to be monitored and only eight of those have not yet completed their 14-day quarantine.

Meanwhile, 38 persons remain in quarantine facilities because of an identified higher risk or they did not have suitable conditions to be monitored at home. Two persons are being monitored in hotels.

Seven persons are now in isolation, including the two who tested positive for COVID-19. The results of testing on the other five should be known later today.

Click here to receive news via email from Caribbean360. (View sample)