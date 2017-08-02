Jamaica Hiring Hundreds of Health Aides in Continued Zika Fight

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Wednesday August 2, 2017 – The mosquito-borne Zika virus may not be as big a threat now as it was this time last year, but the Ministry of Health in Jamaica is still on guard. And it’s looking to engage an additional 500 public health aides this year as part of its Zika virus response programme aimed at ridding communities of mosquito breeding sites.

Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton said the aides would assist public health workers in the field in identifying vector breeding sites, as well as impressing upon residents the importance of keeping their surroundings clean.

“We have started to hire 500 public health community aides and we are now looking at the possibility of increasing that to 1,000,” he said.

Dr Tufton said 1,000 vector control aides have already been trained by the Human Employment and Resource Training Trust/ National Training Agency (HEART Trust/NTA).

He noted that a key part of the work of the public health aides is “to talk to people to help them understand the importance of good public health and how that is influenced by good healthy practices in their local environment.”

“Helping them to appreciate that before it turns into a crisis is a very critical component of the preventative focus, which is what we want to emphasize rather than the curative, because as you know, it is always cheaper to prevent than to cure,” the minister added.

Executive Director of the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) Dr James Hospedales warned last month that although the number of cases of Zika has significantly declined from the outbreak of 2016, there is still need for continued vigilance and action on mosquito borne diseases, which pose a health security threat, a tourism threat, and an economic threat.

In late 2015, the Caribbean confirmed its first case of the Zika virus, followed by a dramatic increase in 2016.

The Zika epidemic has shown signs of a significant slow-down, and the risk is deemed much lower, but the region continues to struggle and fight the Aedes aegypti mosquito which is responsible for transmitting the virus.

Click here to receive news via email from Caribbean360. (View sample)