Jamaica Lifts Corned Beef Ban And Local Company Says It Wants To Make The Product Locally

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Thursday April 5 2017 – Jamaica has lifted its ban on the sale and importation of corned beef from Brazil, and one local manufacturer is contemplating manufacturing the product at home.

Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries Karl Samuda announced the lifting of the ban yesterday, which gave the green light for stocks of corned beef that were pulled from the shelves or prevented from getting there, to be released for distribution.

The ban and recall of Brazilian corned beef was imposed two weeks ago amid investigations in Brazil into major meat processors who were allegedly using rotten beef and poultry.

Almost all of the corned beef supplied to Jamaica comes from the South American country, and the Bureau of Standards Jamaica (BSJ) and the Veterinarian Services of the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries carried out testing and found the product to be uncontaminated or “within normal limits”, Samuda said.

Furthermore, teams from Samuda’s Ministry, as well as the Health Ministry, visited two plants in Brazil where most of the corned beef destined for Jamaica is manufactured, and found that they were in compliance with the necessary standards.

The teams visited the country March 29 to April 2.

“In specific terms, factory number 337 and 226 were found to be in compliance with the international and quality safety standards. All the phytosanitary and other measures required to ensure safety in the consumption of the product manufactured were within the required standards,” he said.

Samuda assured that the Ministry would continue to monitor the situation.

Meantime, manufacture and distribution company, GraceKennedy, is now contemplating the manufacture of corned beef at its local meat facility.

Chief executive officer Don Wehby, in a press release yesterday, announced plans to have its innovation team look at the requirements to have the company produce corned beef at GraceFood Processors where it already manufactures a wide range of products, including sausages, frankfurters and ham.

“The team will explore this innovation and provide a report to me as soon as possible,” Wehby said.

“It would be great if we could deliver to our consumers ‘Grace Bully Beef’ manufactured in Savanna-La-Mar, Jamaica,” Wehby said.

