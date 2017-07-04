Jamaica’s National Security Minister Says Fewer Guns and Ammo Getting into the Island

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Tuesday July 4, 2017 – Jamaica’s Minister of National Security Robert Montague says intelligence is showing that there is a reduction in guns and ammunition coming into the island.

Although he did not give details or statistics, Montague credited says government’s equipping of the security forces to ensure that criminal elements have no cover from the law, is to thank for that reduction.

Earlier this year, the Andrew Holness administration acquired and deployed two ships and a surveillance plane to protect Jamaica’s borders from illicit activities.

Montague said increased mobility of the police will act as a force against crime, as more law enforcement personnel would be able to go into communities to put pressure on wrongdoers, and provide security for law-abiding citizens.

The minister added that “increased vehicle check-points will help to cut down on the movement of weapons”.

Montague was speaking at a ceremony for the handing over of 30 vehicles to the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) yesterday.

The JCF will soon also be assigned 45 more vehicles, and a search is one for 200 more cars and pickups.

Click here to receive news via email from Caribbean360. (View sample)